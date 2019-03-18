Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures, sunshine on the horizon as spring arrives this week

DETROIT - We deserve a quiet, calm, mild finish to winter. But will we get it?

Any sprinkles left from the commute will dry up quickly. Clouds fade through the evening, leaving us mostly clear after midnight. Temperatures will drop to the low-and-mid 20s by daybreak.

We'll end up a notch warmer Tuesday with possibly a repeat performance of p.m. sprinkles. Expect highs in the mid-40s.

We welcome spring officially on Wednesday, technically at 5:58 p.m. It will be breezy and warmer with highs touching 50 degrees in some spots. But it will also be our only measureable precipitation of the week. It’s coming with a cold front. Although the air behind it will drop us only a few degrees for highs on Thursday. Expect at least some sunshine for our first full day of spring on Thursday.

We close the work week with a return to 50 and plenty of sunshine. But, oh my, the weekend… Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Plus, it looks like that will carry over into early next week. Tuesday may bring rain, but we have a decent, mild and dry stretch to enjoy before that.

