Michigan law enforcement agencies to unveil plan to combat school threats

DETROIT - The feds and local law enforcement are teaming up today for an announcement on tackling school threats across metro Detroit.

The U.S. Attorney General's Office, as well as local prosecutors, sheriffs and others are unveiling a new plan to address the increase in school threats.

Watch live at 10 a.m.

The Detroit U.S. Attorney has a lot of help by his side with this plan -- Detroit police, Michigan State Police, the Michigan Attorney General, six county sheriffs, the FBI, Homeland Security, the DEA, Secret Service and more.

The plan has been in the works for several weeks now after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. led to many school threats across Metro Detroit.

The specifics of the initiative have not been made public yet, but the announcement scheduled for 10 a.m. should shed some light on that.

The announcement will be streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.