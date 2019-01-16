Michigan women face charges after allegedly spiking recovery house manager's food with heroin

PORT HURON, Mich. - Two Port Huron women are charged with poisoning after they allegedly spiked a recovery house manager's macaroni and cheese with heroin.

Shanna Marie Kota, 40, and Sarah Elaine Prange, 22, were arraigned Tuesday on the charges stemming from the incident. Police said the women were upset with how the manager, a 38-year-old woman, was running the house in the 1200 block of Lapeer Avenue so they put the drug in her food Sunday.

Shanna Marie Kota (left) and Sarah Elaine Prange (right) (WDIV)

The victim said her food tasted funny so she threw it away.

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed she had been poisoned with drugs. An acquaintance said the victim got high from the incident, but she was OK.

One neighbor who learned about the incident Tuesday night said the house was very quiet, while another neighbor wasn't surprised.

"There is no hospitality on Lapeer Avenue," Lantz Hill said. "It's not surprising because in Port Huron, there's a lot that doesn't end up on Local 4 News."

Kota and Prange were arraigned Tuesday and are being held at the St. Clair County Intervention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

