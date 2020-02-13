Authorities: Southfield woman had ‘significant’ amount of meth in system when she died in northern Michigan

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. – Authorities said Adrienne Quintal, who was found dead in northern Michigan after disappearing last fall, had meth and Valium in her system when she died.

The Southfield woman’s death was ruled accidental Thursday. According to the toxicology report, drugs were a definite factor.

“The amount of meth in her system was quite significant, so whether she had walked off or stayed in the cabin, the amount in her body was going to end her life,” said Ted Schendel, the Benzie County sheriff.

Quintal, 47, was reported missing in October after she went to visit her family’s cabin in Benzie County. Her body was found submerged in water about 300 feet away from the family’s cabin on Dec. 21, 2019.

When Quintal was first reported missing, investigators initially believed there may have been foul play involved because she called a friend and said she was involved in a shootout before disappearing. There were bullet holes at the cabin, but they appeared to come from inside the home.

“This type of drug in your system does cause hallucinations and that’s kind of what we’re leaning toward, is that she was hallucinating scenes from imaginary people,” Schendel said. “That’s why she shot the place up.”

Foul play didn’t appear to be a factor once she was found.

Schendel said Quintal’s sister was adamant that she was not a drug user.

More Coverage: