Michigan COVID-19 cases continue to grow

DETROIT – Lawmakers are working into the night to come to an agreement on a stimulus plan as coronavirus continues to spread in Metro Detroit.

There are now 1,065 confirmed cases in Michigan with 349 in Detroit. The death toll rose to nine Sunday.

The ninth death was reported to be an older man with underlying health issues in Washtenaw County. Health officials said he was hospitalized Saturday and died the next day at Michigan Medicine. There have now been one death in Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties, and five in Wayne County.

New developments Sunday include a Wayne State student in the Anthony Wayne Drive apartments who tested positive.

Detroit police chief James Craig said 233 DPD officers are now under quarantine. He said six officers and a Sargent Saturday had contact with a suspect confirmed to have coronavirus. All 233 officers will be tested.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said he expects the number in the state to rise.

“The steep upward trajectory in positive cases has more to do with the reality that labs across the state are still processing a backlog of tests," McGeorge said. "We haven’t peaked or even leveled off in new cases and this daily increase we are seeing really reflects that we are still catching up with the real numbers in our state.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine enacted a stay-at-home order, as the number of cases in the state spiked Sunday to more than 350.

Concerns about the coronavirus have also led to severe blood shortages in Michigan. The American Red Cross has canceled 216 blood drives so far, resulting in a potential loss of nearly 7,000 blood donations across the state.

