University of Michigan Hospital collects donations to support coronavirus response effort

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak rapidly evolves in Michigan, health officials stress the importance of “flattening the curve” -- or ensuring everyone doesn’t get sick all at once, overwhelming hospitals and their resources.

However, hospitals are concerned that they aren’t prepared for a large influx of COVID-19 patients. Many hospitals are facing shortages of medical equipment, including protective gear like N-95 masks and surgical gloves.

At hospitals like the University of Michigan Hospital, caregivers are often forced to reuse their N-95 masks for days at a time due to low supplies.

In response to shortages, hospitals are asking the public to donate appropriate equipment.

The UofM Hospital is seeking excess supplies from your garage or even your medicine cabinet to help them respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

After hosting a donation drive this weekend, the hospital has already received boxes of masks, full facial shields, surgical gloves, booties and googles.

The UofM Hospital will continue collecting donations at the loading dock during business hours on weekdays. Other hospitals, like Henry Ford, are hosting similar collection efforts.

If you plan to donate items to your local hospital, you may want to call ahead so you know exactly where to take them.

READ MORE: