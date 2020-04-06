Domino’s to donate 10M slices of pizza

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Domino’s Pizza franchises and company-owned stores will donate about 10 million slices of pizza within their local communities starting this week, Domino’s announced Monday.

The partnership between company-owned stores and franchises is part of Domino’s national effort to provide healthcare workers, essential employees, families and health departments in need.

All 6, 126 stores nationwide are expected to be part of the effort, a statement from Domino’s said.

“We have a long history of feeding people during times of crisis and uncertainty. When we were looking at how we could help, we knew we could use the reach of our national brand to make a difference in thousands of local neighborhoods,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s chief operating officer and president of the Americas, in a statement. “We have franchisees and company-owned stores all over the country already doing amazing work in their communities and we know that by amplifying those efforts together we will be able to help even more people who are struggling right now.”

There are already franchises helping out their communities.

"“We take our responsibility seriously and we are honored that we can provide meals to those in need, as well as those who are working to save lives during this difficult time,” said Memphis-area Domino’s franchisee Jason Shifflett in a statement.

Shifflett has committed to donating an additional 1,000 pizzas to those in need in his community.