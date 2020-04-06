Michigan health chief: State to begin reporting COVID-19 recoveries this week

DETROIT – Michigan’s chief medical officer says the state will begin reporting coronavirus recoveries later this week.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the data should be available this week, adding that it takes up to several weeks to fully recovery from COVID-19. “We’ll have to go back 30 days and see where those patients are,” Dr. Khaldun added.

“It is very important. We want to know who possibly has antibodies, who can be safely out in public and back to work,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Monday marks three weeks since Gov. Whitmer’s order to close most public spaces, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Tuesday will mark two weeks since the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order went into effect, and four weeks since Michigan’s first confirmed cases.

“Hospitals are reporting that discharges are picking up, but that doesn’t mean the numbers are decreasing -- we’re just slowing the growth,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “We’re not close to hitting the apex yet.”

“We are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said, adding the 89 percent of hospitalizations for the virus are in Southeast Michigan.

Last week, state officials suggested the state was likely a month or so away from an apex of cases, but over the weekend, the White House suggested cases in Metro Detroit could peak later this week.

Gov. Whitmer said the state’s models are looking at more Michigan specific data than federal models, repeating that they expect a peak in late April or early May.

As of Sunday afternoon, Michigan has reported more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 600 deaths.

Dr. Khaldun noted that the virus seems to be impacting minority communities harder than others, with 40 percent of deaths being African-American.

The state has not yet officially reported recoveries, but according to Johns Hopkins University, more than 17,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 330,000 cases reported across the country.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and over 70,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The virus is spread by droplets from coughs or sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia. Over 263,000 people have recovered worldwide.

Increase in cases doesn’t discredit social distancing

It is important to note that while the number of cases is going up, it does not mean social distancing is not working. People who are testing positive now could have been exposed to the virus several weeks ago, and many people don’t show symptoms for several days.

It will take weeks to see the results of the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures that have been put in place. Additionally, the state is still reporting results from a backlog of tests.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

