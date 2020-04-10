In just 3 weeks, more than 1,000 in Michigan died from COVID-19

DETROIT – On March 18, Michigan reported its first COVID-19 related death. Since then, more than 1,000 others have passed away across the state.

The death toll in Michigan has continued to rise, by more than 100 per day in the last four days. Michigan has the third most cases and deaths in the U.S., with 1,076, as of Thursday. The average age of death is 72.3 years.

For comparison, between November 2019 and March 21, 2020, Michigan reported 210 flu-related deaths, according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Here are some stories on some of the people we’ve lost in Metro Detroit:

COVID-19 cases by county

The city of Detroit has 6,061 confirmed cases, which is more than any county in the state, officials said. There are an additional 4,032 cases in Wayne County outside of Detroit, giving the county a total of 10,093 confirmed cases, according to the state count.

Oakland County has 4,247 confirmed cases, the second-most in Michigan. Macomb County has the third-most cases, with 2,783. Genesee County (755), Washtenaw County (637), Kent County (233), Ingham County (222), Saginaw County (205), Livingston County (181), Monroe County (165), St. Clair County (162) and Jackson County (131) all have more than 100 confirmed cases.