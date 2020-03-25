LIVE STREAM: Detroit police chief holds news conference after commander with COVID-19 dies

DETROIT – Detroit Police Chief James Craig is holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to address the death of one of his commanding officers.

The officer died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

We expect to learn more about this person during the news conference.

On Tuesday, officials announced the Detroit Police Department’s first death due to COVID-19 -- a 911 operator.

Craig said over the weekend that eight officers had been diagnosed with the virus, while more than 200 were quarantining.

As of Wednesday morning, the Detroit Health Department was reporting 574 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city with 11 deaths due to the illness.

