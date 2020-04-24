Builders, contractors ask Michigan governor to let them get back to work

DETROIT – Builders and contractors in Michigan have asked the governor to let them get back to work.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order Friday. This new order allows some workers to get back to their jobs in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nurseries, lawn care, bike shops and landscaping operations can be reopened. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, and big-box retailers no longer have to close off garden centers and areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

However, builders and contractors are still not allowed to work.

The Associated Builders and Contractors in Michigan is requesting they get permission to work, noting that these workers can implement the necessary social distancing measures the governor is requesting businesses follow.

“Michigan’s builders and contractors have implemented proven work-safe plans, they’ve shared those plans with Gov. Whitmer, and it’s imperative she listen to both the workers her orders are devastating and the data that clearly says they can safely return to work,” said Chris Beckering, the executive vice president of Pioneer Construction in Grand Rapids.

Jeff Wiffins, the state director for ABC Michigan said weeks have been spent figuring out safe practices for returning to work, while sharing those plans with Whitmer.

“Keeping workers off safe work sites isn’t stopping the virus, but it is devastating Michigan families. The data proves Michigan has flattened the curve. It’s time to let Michigan’s hardworking craft professionals to get back to work,” Wiggins said.