Michigan health officials to start reporting nursing home COVID-19 data

State of Michigan health officials are planning to start reporting nursing home COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The state started to require these facilities to report cases this week. Michigan health Chief Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun said so far 331 nursing facilities have reported – about 2/3 of the total number of facilities in the state.

Those two facilities together reported 2,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their facilities -- about 3/4 of the case are in southeast Michigan.

“We’re working very closely with our local health departments to work with these nursing facilities," Khaldun said during a Friday morning news conference. "We have committed $3.8 million to support response efforts. This includes teams of public health experts and conditions to provide assistance to these nursing homes and to really work on expanding testing.”

