Northern Michigan man accused of armed standoff with police after allegedly sexually assaulting child

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. – A man from northern Michigan is accused of sexually assaulting a child then locking himself in a house with a gun during a standoff with police.

Joseph Alan Doyle, 47, of Vanderbilt, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13), three counts second-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13), assault with intent to murder, nine counts of felony firearms, three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing police officer, and one count of discharge firearm in a building.

According to officials, a child’s parents contacted Michigan State Police on March 21 and said the child had been sexually assaulted.

Police interviewed the child then obtained arrest warrants for Doyle.

Police went to a home on McGregor Road in Vanderbilt on April 9. According to police, Doyle allegedly locked himself in the basement with .22 caliber handgun. The MSP bomb squad got inside the locked room where he was.

Doyle is being held in the Otsege County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.