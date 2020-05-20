Expect delays: Mackinac Bridge traffic expected to increase over Memorial Day weekend

Published: May 20, 2020, 11:26 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 11:32 am

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) is alerting residents that bridge traffic is expected to increase this weekend due to the holiday and new card-only toll payment protocols.

Officials say there were delays on the bridge last weekend due to an increase of travelers in addition to MBA’s temporary restriction on cash transactions.

MBA has implemented a card-only payment policy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to help prevent the spread of the virus.

READ: Mackinac Bridge will stop accepting cash due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

“To help slow the spread of COVID-19, we stopped taking cash payments in mid-March. While credit cards take only a few seconds longer to process, that delay adds up during traffic peaks,” said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. “This change helps keep customers and our staff safe, and we ask that customers be patient and kind to our employees who are just trying to do their jobs during this stressful time."

Officials anticipate an increase in traffic and delays amid the Memorial Day weekend -- especially for southbound traffic on Memorial Day.

Drivers can pay the toll with credit or debit cards or payment types on phones such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Visit MBA’s website here for more information.

State parks remain open amid the pandemic for walking and biking activities. Residents are still expected to observe social distancing practices in public settings.

MORE: News