Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

The Detroit Zoo is set to reopen Monday, June 8 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the zoo will have an exclusive opportunity to visit during a special four-day reopening period. The zoo will start accepting reservation requests from members this Friday, June 5 on its website.

To start off, the zoo will limit capacity to 1,000 guests per day over its 125 acres with no more than 500 guests permitted on the zoo grounds at one time. Read more here.

Camping in Michigan state parks and recreation areas will resume June 22, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The DNR had been saying state park campgrounds would be closed through at least June 21. Now, they’re saying for sure they’ll be back in operation on June 22.

“New staff will be trained on campground and equipment operations, the online reservation computer system, MIOSHA requirements, etc. Additionally, all staff must be thoroughly trained on COVID-19 safety practices," reads a statement from the DNR.

Here is a list of all 109 executive orders Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including details about the changes, expiration dates and links to each full order.

Some of the executive orders have already expired or been rescinded by new orders. That is indicated in each instance here.