Coronavirus in Michigan: What to know June 8, 2020

Today, restaurants statewide in Michigan can begin to reopen with limited capacity.

Groups will have to remain at least six feet apart and servers must wear masks. Restaurants can fill to 50% capacity.

Of course, this does not mean every restaurant will be ready to reopen, or even choose to reopen amid the pandemic.

Dining-in has been forbidden under Michigan’s executive orders for the past three months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Whitmer announced the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City Region will move to the “Containing” phase of her plan, starting Wednesday (June 10). That means the northern part of the state will be just one phase away from the final phase, also known as “Post-pandemic.”

Here’s a look at what will reopen in those regions.

For the rest of the state, restaurants can reopen to dine-in service Monday.

Outdoor crowds of up to 100 people are allowed, effective immediately, Whitmer said. Outdoor fitness classes, athletic practices, training sessions and games are allowed as long as coaches, spectators and participants not from the same household can maintain a distance of six feet from one another at all times.

Office work that can’t be done remotely is now allowed across the state, effectively immediately.

In-home services such as house cleaning are also permitted immediately, Whitmer said.

Drive-in movie theaters can open immediately, but indoor theaters cannot, Whitmer said.

Retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment on Thursday. They had previously been allowed to take customers only via appointment.

Gyms, hair salons, tattoo parlors and casinos will remain closed because they require close contact with customers, Whitmer said.

Whitmer said her goal is to shift the state to phase 5, “Containing," before July 4.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 58,870 as of Sunday afternoon, including 5,656 deaths, state officials report.

Just Saturday the state reported a total of 42,041 recoveries. Last weekend 38,099 recoveries were reported.