Michigan fishing licenses are free this weekend

You can fish for free in Michigan this weekend -- June 13 and 14, 2020.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says all fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend.

Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply, the DNR says.

This weekend (June 13-14) also is free ORV license and trail permit weekend in Michigan.

Related: DNR: Camping in Michigan state parks, recreation areas will resume June 22