73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

Michigan fishing licenses are free this weekend

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Fishing, Michigan, Reopening Michigan, Outdoors, Fish, Fishing Pole, Fishing in Michigan, Michigan Fish, Lakes, Pond, River, Stream
Fishing at sunrise
Fishing at sunrise (Pixlr)

You can fish for free in Michigan this weekend -- June 13 and 14, 2020.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says all fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend.

Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply, the DNR says.

This weekend (June 13-14) also is free ORV license and trail permit weekend in Michigan.

Related: DNR: Camping in Michigan state parks, recreation areas will resume June 22

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: