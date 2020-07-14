COVID-19 testing: Where Michigan ranks, positive test rates

DETROIT – Michigan has ramped up testing in recent weeks, but how has that impacted the positive test rate?

In the last two weeks (June 29 - July 12), Michigan has averaged nearly 20,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day, up from around 15,000 in the previous period (June 14 - June 28).

In the last two weeks, the average positive test rate was 3.1 percent. Between June 14 - June 28, the positive test rate was 2.4 percent.

Testing data for COVID-19 in Michigan as of July 12, 2020. (MDHHS)

So, testing has increased, along with the positive test rate. This is reflected in the rise in cases over the last three weeks. Michigan’s 7-day new daily case average increased from 374 to 495 last week. It was 117 just four weeks ago.

Despite the increases in cases, it’s a far cry from rates in early-to-mid April, when positive test rates were 30 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly in recent weeks, but overall hospitalization of active COVID-19 cases remains below 5 percent, compared to 17 percent in April.

Michigan ranks 12th in testing rate (per one million), which is an improvement from 25th back in April. Overall, the state reports more than 1.3 million total diagnostic tests. Patients can account for multiple tests.

