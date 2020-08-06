4-year-old boy dies after nearly drowning in pool in Lapeer County

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 4-year-old boy died Wednesday after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool on Monday in Lapeer County.

Officials say at around 9:28 a.m. on Monday the boy was found unresponsive within a pool at a residence on Hadley Road.

The boy, from North Branch, was reportedly visiting his grandparent’s home with his mother, 28, and twin sibling, police said.

Officials say the boy exited the home and unlocked a gate that accessed the swimming pool. Friends of the family discovered the boy and removed him from the pool and conducted CPR.

The family had last seen the boy sleeping inside the house at 8:30 a.m., police said.

Medics responded to the scene and were able to regain the boy’s vital signs. He was transported by helicopter to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

He later died in the early afternoon on Wednesday after facing life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation supports that the incident was a tragic accident.

