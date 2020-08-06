2 people shot near Schoolcraft, Burt Road in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday night near Schoolcraft and Burt Road that left two people in serious and critical condition.

Detroit police said a preliminary investigation determined the 28-year-old male driver and 25-year-old female passenger stopped at a stoplight at about 8 p.m. on Schoolcraft and Burt Road when a white Sudan pulled beside the vehicle.

An unknown suspect inside the Sudan fired shots at the two victims before taking off. Police said the suspect drove west on Schoolcraft.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The male victim was listed in critical condition and the female victim was listed in temporary serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.