Whitmer to hold COVID-19 newser Friday after Michigan reports 1,121 new cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to hold a news conference Friday morning about the state’s COVID-19 response.

On Thursday, the state reported 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths, including nine deaths from a Vital Records review. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan has now risen to 90,392 as of Thursday, including 6,289 deaths.

Last week, Michigan health Chief Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions were still seeing over 40 cases per million people per day, but that there had been a steady decrease in those regions over the last two or three weeks. She will join Whitmer on Friday for their first news conference in more than a week.

Watch it live on ClickOnDetroit at 11 a.m.

