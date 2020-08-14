2 bodies found in debris of Alpena Township building fire

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two bodies were found among debris after a building caught fire in Alpena Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police say at about 1:13 p.m. a building in the area of 6904 Long Lake Road was entirely engulfed in flames when troopers and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Two bodies were found in the debris of the fire. Police say their identities will be released once they are confirmed.

A video of the fire was provided by Michigan State Police:

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and deaths of the two individuals.

Troopers and firefighters responded to a building fire in Alpena Township on Aug. 13, 2020. Photo provided by Michigan State Police. (Michigan State Police)

