Teens arrested in Kalamazoo after carjacking in Sylvan Lake

SYLVAN LAKE, Mich. – Two teenagers were caught on video stealing a man’s vehicle at a gas station in Sylvan Lake after he had exited the car.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl can be seen running to a man’s Chevy Equinox that he had just left to throw away some trash.

Sylvan Lake police say when the two teens began to drive off in the man’s SUV, the man ran up to the driver’s side of the vehicle and pulled on it, trying to stop them.

“As the suspects drove off, they knocked him to the ground,” said Sylvan Police Chief Brian Basset. “Luckily, he wasn’t seriously injured. He has some cuts and abrasions.”

Officials say the two teens were arrested about five hours later in Kalamazoo -- about 137 miles away from the incident. The teens are believed to have driven straight to the Kalamazoo area from where the vehicle was stolen.

The stolen vehicle was found, in part, due to the On-Star tracking system that monitored the SUV’s location as it crossed the state.

