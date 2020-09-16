Washtenaw County deputy shot in active barricaded gunman situation

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Washtenaw County deputy has been shot at an active police scene on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Law enforcement have surrounded a home in Superior Township after responding to a report of shots being fired between neighbors, officials said.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, the suspect in question fired shots at the officers -- striking a deputy.

The deputy is alive and was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Ann Arbor Police Department and Washtenaw County Metro SWAT Team are currently at the scene. Officials say a crisis negotiation team is working at the scene.

Officials are unsure if anyone else is inside the home with the shooter.

Residents in the area -- bordered by North Prospect, Geddes, East Clark and North Harris roads -- are being asked to stay inside or avoid the area.

