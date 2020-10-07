Poll: Michigan voters weary of getting COVID-19 vaccine

Michigan voters are on the fence on getting a potential vaccine for COVID-19, a new WDIV/Detroit News poll finds.

Voters were asked if an FDA approved COVID-19 vaccination were available, would they get vaccinated. 44.1% would get the vaccination while 39.1% would not get the vaccination. 16.5% were undecided.

When asked if they would be more or likely to get the COVID vaccine if their doctor recommended it, 54.7% would get the vaccine while 34.2% would not get the vaccine.

Other polling news:

Even with their doctor’s recommendation, voters aged 30-49 would remain sharply opposed to getting the vaccine. 69.3% of voters over 65 years old would get the vaccine with their doctor’s recommendation.

The strongest opposition to getting a vaccine comes from Republican voters. 53.5% of Black voters also oppose getting the vaccine, according to the poll.

METHODOLOGY

The Glengariff Group, Inc. conducted a Michigan statewide survey of November 2020 likely general election voters. The 600 sample, live operator telephone survey was conducted on September 30-October 3, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/-4.0% with a 95% level of confidence. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via landline telephone. 50.0% of respondents were contacted via cell phone telephone. This survey was commissioned by WDIV Local 4 News and the Detroit News.

View the full survey results below: