Are you confused by local and state emergency health orders in Michigan?

With local and state emergency health orders coming and going throughout Michigan in recent weeks, it can be hard to keep track of what’s required and where.

After the Michigan Supreme Court ruled a 1945 law unconstitutional earlier this month, a number of emergency orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been deemed unenforceable. In response, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) -- along with several local health departments -- have issued new emergency orders designed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Even if you’ve been following the unfolding situation, some emergency orders have been changed, replaced or rescinded in a matter of days. We’ve been keeping track of the orders, but we want to make sure you have all of the information you need.

Is there anything you’re unsure about when it comes to local and state emergency health orders in Michigan? What do you want to know?

Let us know in the form below, and we’ll try to help.

In the meantime, here are some articles that may help clear things up: