How to track Michigan COVID-19 data

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit has been tracking the latest data to help better understand the situation across the state.
Our COVID-19 Data section tracks many of the key data points health officials are watching closely every single day.
Track key COVID-19 data points in Michigan:
- Tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Tracking COVID-19 daily cases and deaths
- Tracking COVID-19 7-day case and death averages
- Tracking COVID-19 testing data
- Tracking COVID-19 outbreaks in schools
- Tracking COVID-19 recoveries
- Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths by county
- Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths in long term care facilities
- Tracking active COVID-19 cases
- Tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths by race, ethnicity
- Tracking emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms
You can also track the latest using our COVID-19 data dashboard below:
All of the data reported here is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.