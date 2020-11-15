51ºF

Michigan

How to track Michigan COVID-19 data

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Michigan 7-day moving case average as of Nov. 14, 2020.
Michigan 7-day moving case average as of Nov. 14, 2020. (WDIV)

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit has been tracking the latest data to help better understand the situation across the state.

Our COVID-19 Data section tracks many of the key data points health officials are watching closely every single day.

Track key COVID-19 data points in Michigan:

You can also track the latest using our COVID-19 data dashboard below:

All of the data reported here is from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

