Police: 2 found dead in southeastern Michigan home

Officers found a 53-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman

Detroit police crime scene

SANDUSKY, Mich. – Authorities in southeastern Michigan are investigating after two people were found dead in their home.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Department said two people were found shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday in their Sanilac Township home, according to The (Port Huron) Times Herald.

Officers found a 53-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman.

Authorities said it appears to be an isolated incident and the deaths remain under investigation.

No further details were immediately released.

