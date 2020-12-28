Gov. Whitmer: Expiration of unemployment benefits will impact 700,000 Michiganders

A lifeline for many Americans struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic has run out as President Donald Trump refuses to sign a COVID relief deal.

Unemployment benefits expired at midnight on Dec. 27 for 12 million jobless Americans following the expiration of two federal programs providing funding for such benefits. A COVID-19 relief and government spending bill is ready to step in and assist, but Trump has been refusing to sign the Democratic and Republican-backed bill until changes are made.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer estimates that the unemployment lapse will affect nearly 700,000 Michigan residents who are dependent upon unemployment benefits amid the pandemic.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people in my state who are risk of losing their benefits,” Whitmer said on CNN Sunday morning.

“Sign the bill. Get some relief to people,” Whitmer added, addressing Trump’s refusal to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill that has been passed by Congress.

Trump turned on the deal, without warning, after it had won sweeping approval in both houses of Congress and after the White House had assured Republican leaders that Trump would support it. At the last minute, the president urged lawmakers to send $2,000 stimulus checks to Americans instead of the bill’s proposed $600. Democratic lawmakers had already attempted to raise the aid checks to $2,000, but it was not approved by the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The president needs to sign it, and if he really believes we should get up to $2,000 -- which I have believed for a long time -- he should get back to Washington D.C. and get that piece done as well,” Whitmer said of Trump on CNN.

Whitmer’s comments come as Trump is being criticized for golfing in Florida as the nation’s response to the pandemic hangs in the balance.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, joined Whitmer on CNN in insisting the president sign the bill for the sake of everyone at risk.

On Sunday evening, President Trump hinted that the relief bill may be moving forward in a tweet -- though it’s unclear if he means that he intends to sign the bill, changes have been made to the bill or, possibly, neither.

Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2020

“Good news on Covid Relief Bill,” Trump tweeted. “Information to follow!”

The White House did not respond to the Associated Press’ questions about what he meant.

Days ago, Democrats said they would call House lawmakers back to Washington for a vote Monday on Trump’s proposal to send out $2,000 relief checks, instead of the $600 approved by Congress. But the idea is likely to die in the Republican-controlled Senate, as it did among Republicans in the House during a rare Christmas Eve session. Democrats were also considering a vote Monday on a stopgap measure aimed at keeping the government running until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

