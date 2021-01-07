Charlotte man arrested for making ‘false’ bomb threat at Michigan Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. – A man has been arrested by Michigan State Police after he reported that there was a bomb at the Michigan Capitol Building on Thursday, according to officials.

Officials said the threat was quickly determined to be false. Michael Varrone, 48, of Charlotte, could face charges after a review by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Varrone was arrested outside his residence on Thursday afternoon without incident by the MSP Emergency Support Team and Fugitive Team.

Varrone is accused of calling a control operator at the Capitol complex early Thursday morning and said that everyone needed to evacuate because the building was going to explode. The employee reported the incident to the Michigan State Police.

By 9 a.m. on Thursday officials determined that there was no real threat.

The threat comes one day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn an election lost by President Trump.

The rampage began shortly after President Donald Trump repeated his unfounded claims of election fraud to thousands of rallying demonstrators he’d invited to Washington.

Many then surged to the Capitol after he incited them to go there as lawmakers debated the electoral votes.