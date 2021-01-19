Michigan unemployment: Residents can start to claim remaining PEUC, PUA payments this week

Michigan residents who have remaining pandemic unemployment payments can start to claim them this week, including the additional $300 COVID-19 benefit, state officials announced.

Residents who claimed Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and had weeks remaining on their claim as of Dec. 26, 2020, can start to certify their claims, according to the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The certification process can be done through MiWAM accounts, officials said.

Federal unemployment insurance programs created by the CARES Act were interupted at the end of 2020, but starting this week, certain claimants can start getting their payments, the state announced.

Residents who didn’t exhaust their original 13 weeks of PEUC can claim the balance of remaining weeks, starting with the week ending Jan. 2, officials said. Those payments will include the additional $300 FPUC benefit, according to the state.

Claimants who didn’t exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA payments can claim the balance of remaining weeks, beginning with the week ending Jan. 2, the state revealed. Those payments will also include the $300 benefit.

“The UIA is still in the process of programming new system changes necessary to begin additional payments under the Continuing Assistance Act for PEUC and PUA claimants who have exhausted their benefit allowance on or before Dec. 26, 2020,” a state release said. “The target date to complete these changes for the remaining PEUC and PUA claimants is Jan. 30, 2021.”

The CAA gives PEUC and PUA claimants an additional 11 weeks of benefits, payable for the week ending Jan. 2 through March 13, 2021.

Claimants on regular state unemployment insurance and extended benefits programs did not experience a lapse in benefits and began receiving FPUC payments on Jan. 10, according to state officials.

“We’re continuing to work towards implementing the remaining provisions of these federal programs as quickly as possible,” acting UIA Director Liza Estlund Olson said. “Even though we were among some of the first states to begin issuing the additional $300 payments, we won’t rest until everyone who is eligible is able to certify for benefits.”

Claimants should continue to monitor their MiWAM accounts and www.michigan.gov/UIA for updates.