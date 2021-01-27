Corn on the curb: Semi truck spills load in northern Michigan

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A semi truck carrying a load of corn crashed Tuesday on M-66 in northern Michigan.

UpNorthLive reports “the driver was heading south on M-66 just past Dolomite Trail when he lost control, landing on the opposite side of the highway near Ingersoll Road in Garfield Township.” This is Kalkaska County.

The crash reportedly happened about 3:30 p.m., leaving a stunning amount of corn strewn in the woods along the road. The truck was carrying 37 tons of corn, according to reports.

UpNorthLive has several photos of the mess. The truck had flipped over on its side.

No injuries were reported.