Body cam footage shows Wixom man attacking police at US Capitol

Federal prosecutors said newly-released body footage shows a Wixom man attacking police on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Prosecutors used the video, pointing out who they said is Michael Foy using a hockey stick as a weapon.

The video shows Foy swinging the stick at officers guarding the doors to the Capitol. The video also shows Foy jumping through a broken window to gain access to the Capitol.

A federal magistrate reviewed that tape and determined she would not grant Foy bond. Prosecutors maintain he was one of the most violent offenders during the riot.

Foy had no prior criminal record and spent five years in the Marine Corps but was not deployed. Prosecutors said he suffers from PTSD, depression, alcohol abuse and suicidal thoughts.

While his arraignment was n Michigan, the case will ultimately be heard in Washington D.C.

The FBI announced last week that Michael Foy had been arrested and charged with the following:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died at the hands of the mob that besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, will lie in honor next week in the building’s Rotunda, congressional leaders said Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a joint statement saying: “The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve.”

Congress will hold a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick on Tuesday night, after which a viewing period will be held overnight for members of the Capitol Police. Lawmakers will pay tribute Wednesday morning before a ceremonial departure for Arlington National Cemetery, where Sicknick will be interred.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremonies will be open to invited guests only.

