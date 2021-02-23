Magna announces $70 million EV battery facility for Michigan

Magna International is breaking ground on a $70 million manufacturing facility in St. Clair, Mich. where it plans to build complex battery enclosures for the all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV.

This investment is expected to create 304 jobs in St. Clair over the next five years. That’s according to Magna and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“This investment by Magna will create great jobs for our state’s talented workforce as we continue to implement our Michigan Back to Work plan to get Michiganders back on their feet,” Whitmer said in a news release Tuesday. “This announcement reaffirms Michigan is transforming along with the automotive industry to ensure the next generation of mobility and electrification is designed, developed, tested, and built right here in our state.”

Magna has 24 other manufacturing facilities in Michigan with more than 10,000 employees in the state.

In St. Clair, Magna said it plans to construct a 345,000-square-foot facility with the ability to support an expansion of up to 1,000,000 square feet.

The company said this battery enclosure it will build there contributes to the “structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protects high-voltage batteries from damage and water.”

“Magna can develop these advanced assemblies in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of its customers,” reads a statement from the company.

Production at the new plant is expected to begin in early 2022.

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this year that the Hummer EV would be built under the GMC brand name at GM’s “Factory Zero” facility at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.

That was announced right after GM said it would invest more than $2 billion in Detroit to manufacture electric vehicles.

The new Hummer will feature 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pounds of torque and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in three seconds.

