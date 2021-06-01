Metro Detroit businesses welcome upcoming eased COVID-19 restrictions

DETROIT – Michigan will be easing COVID restrictions, which include the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.

Starting Tuesday, June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, and restaurants and bars can operate indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

There will no longer be a limit on the number of guests allowed to dine at one table at a time.

“Eleven p.m. kind of became the 2 a.m. because we had everything closed so people were still coming out, but there was a shift in the time they were out,” said Sheila Kamath, co-manager of The Old Miami in Detroit.

However, some people worry the restrictions may be lifted too soon.

For the most part, businesses and patrons are looking forward to the change and looking ahead to July 1 when all of Michigan’s restrictions will be rolled back.

“We’re definitely going to be in need of more staff with later hours and we’re short staffed as it is. We’ve been locked up for so long that people are just happy to be out and we’re happy to cater to that,” Kamath said.

