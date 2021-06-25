Boy Scouts of America abuse investigation: Michigan AG Nessel asks victims to come forward

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again asking the public to report any sexual abuse carried out by members of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) amid an ongoing investigation.

“Through the documents, we have been made aware what we initially thought were 1,700 victims in the state of Michigan, that number has increased to 3,000 individuals that we believe were victimized due to their relationship with the Boy Scouts of America,” Nessel said.

As victims continue to file civil suits against the Boy Scouts of America, saying they were sexually assaulted, the state of Michigan continues to come up as the location of where the abuse took place.

It is why the number of potential victims has grown to a staggering number of 3,000.

On Thursday, Nessel released a public service announcement asking victims to come forward so that abusers can be brought to justice.

She said predators likely did not stop after leaving Boy Scouts and that more abuse might be prevented.

“Many of them continued to commit sexual offenses against children, and we want to get those people off the streets,” Nessel.

Anyone with information about the BSA that might contribute to their investigation is asked to call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 anytime from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say that tips can be made anonymously.

You can watch Nessel’s public service announcement below.