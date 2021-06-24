Michigan AG asks survivors to report abuse from Boy Scouts of America amid investigation

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa. Nine sex-abuse lawsuits were filed Tuesday, May 19 2020, in upstate New York against three Boy Scout local councils, signaling an escalation of efforts to pressure councils nationwide to pay a big share of an eventual settlement in the Scouts bankruptcy proceedings. The lawsuits were filed shortly after an easing of coronavirus lockdown rules enabled courts in some parts of New York to resume the handling of civil cases. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is once again asking the public to report any sexual abuse carried out by members of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) amid an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this month, Nessel announced that the BSA are being investigated after sex abuse allegations “came to light.” Nessel’s office, in collaboration with Michigan State Police, are asking the public to report any instances of abuse related to their investigation.

Anyone with information about the BSA that might contribute to their investigation is asked to call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 anytime from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say that tips can be made anonymously.

“I know speaking about these traumas is difficult,” Nessel said Thursday. “That’s why I’m asking Michiganders to show their strength and courage by calling our trained victim advocates. It doesn’t matter if the abuse occurred last month or years ago—you deserve to be heard and we’re here to listen.”

You can watch Nessel’s public service announcement below.

Nessel’s office announced Tuesday, June 1 that reports of sexual abuse were disclosed during recent civil litigation. On June 24, Nessel’s office says that 1,700 sex abuse claims filed during the BSA’s bankruptcy case were in Michigan, and they believe that number may actually be closer to 3,000.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe -- with the public’s help -- we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” Nessel said earlier this month. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust.”

Amid a BSA bankruptcy case in 2020, about 90,000 claims of sexual abuse were made in total, lawyers report.

In March of this year, those representing child sex abuse survivors in the BSA bankruptcy case agreed to extend a halt on the lawsuits in exchange for local troop rosters that could help victims validate their claims.

