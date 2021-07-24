Health officials want attendees of Faster Horses country music festival to get tested for COVID

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging people who attended the Faster Horses country music festival to get tested for COVID after 17 cases were identified.

The festival was held July 16 through the 19 at the Michigan International Speedway. Health officials said they’ve confirmed at least 17 positive COVID-19 cases from people who attended the event.

Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said people who attended the festival may have been exposed to coronavirus. State health officials are working with local public health departments to investigate cases of COVID associated with the festival.

Khaldun said while the state is making great progress with vaccination, the coronavirus is still circulating in Michigan and across the country.

“Compared to the virus we had circulating initially in the United States at the start of the pandemic, the delta variant is more aggressive and much more transmissible than previously circulating strains. It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of and that I have seen in my 20-year career,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC said.