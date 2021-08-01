Son arrested in Kalamazoo in the death of his father, 82

PORTAGE, Mich. – A man wanted in the killing of his 82-year-old father, whose body was found last week in his Kalamazoo-area home, was arrested Saturday.

Scott Sterffy, 56, was arrested in Kalamazoo and is expected to be arraigned Monday, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Steffry was wanted on an open murder charge and a charge of disinterment or mutilation of a dead body in the death of his father, Dr. Thomas Aye.

Aye was a retired oral surgeon who practiced for about 30 years in the Kalamazoo area. He was found dead in his Portage home on July 25 by one of his daughters.

Authorities said Friday they were looking for Sterffy outside of Michigan after confirming that he had traveled out of state.

Nicholas Armold, the director of Portage Public Safety, said investigators had determined that Steffry “was actually staying at the house during the time we believe the murder took place.”

Aye worked in the Kalamazoo area for decades and had served as president of the Kalamazoo Valley District Dental Society.

