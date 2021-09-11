Michigan adults can find their immunization history online

The Michigan Immunization Portal is open to residents ages 18 and older. They can download, save or print their vaccination history free of charge.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s health department has created a way for adults to find their immunization records online.

People must create an account and upload a valid government-issued ID such as a driver's license, state ID or passport. Vaccinations done in another state or country may not be shown, though records can still be requested from a doctor's office or local health department.

COVID-19 vaccinations are included in the portal. Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services, said that will enable people who have misplaced their COVID-19 vaccine card to print a record of it.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Sept. 11, 2021

Michigan reported 6,095 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,047.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 970,412, including 20,506 deaths. These numbers are up from 964,317 cases and 20,447 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 44 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.72% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,110 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 66.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: