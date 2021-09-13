Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize

A Detroit man is happy he won $100,000 playing Powerball but can’t help but wonder “what if” knowing he missed the jackpot by just one number.

Freddie Purry, 65, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 35-36-51-55-61 PB: 26 – in the Aug. 18 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at Freeway Beverage Liquor, located at 2568 Dix Highway in Lincoln Park.

“I had been on a trip and had a stack of tickets to check when I got home,” said Purry. “I was going through them one-by-one and when I scanned this ticket it stopped me in my tracks!

“It is just crazy that I won, I can barely believe it. I’m so thrilled to win $100,000, but I can’t help but think about missing the jackpot by one number. A whole lot of what ifs have been running through my mind!”

Purry visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings he plans to take care of some home improvements and then save the remainder.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

