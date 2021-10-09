Detroit museum hosting exhibit on narrative of Black men

A view of the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin on Aug. 28, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT – An exhibit that advances the narrative of Black men through art, photographs and stories is coming to Detroit.

The public opening of the “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” exhibition is scheduled Sunday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

It is part of an exhibition tour created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The Ford Motor Co. Fund also is involved in two community initiatives -- the Men of Courage Leadership Forum and Men of Courage Barbershop Challenge -- connected to the exhibit.

The barbershop challenge is an expansion of the Men of Courage grassroots program that launched in 2015. The finalists are Shears and Shaves Spa in Detroit and Greathouse Barber and Beauty Shop in Southfield. The shops will compete over the next three months for a grant based on their implementation of initiatives and activities that educate and reinforce positive narratives around Black men, according to organizers.

