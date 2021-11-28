Michigan police believe speed was factor in head-on car crash that killed Alma man

Michigan State Police are investigating a head-on car crash that killed one man and injured another person in Grand Traverse County on Nov. 27, 2021. Photos from the crash scene provided by MSP.

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has died after his vehicle crashed head-on into another vehicle Saturday afternoon in Grand Traverse County.

According to Michigan State Police, a 50-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Equinox northbound on South Garfield Road, near East Blair Town Hall Road in Paradise Township, when he lost control of the vehicle. The Equinox reportedly slid into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into a vehicle driving southbound on South Garfield Road.

The driver of the Equinox, a man named Todd Schuster from Alma, was extracted from his vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle, a 71-year-old resident of Kingsley, suffered a fractured right hand, police said.

MSP believe speed was a factor in this crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

Photos from the crash site can be seen below.

Michigan State Police are investigating a head-on car crash that killed one man and injured another person in Grand Traverse County on Nov. 27, 2021. Photos from the crash scene provided by MSP. (Michigan State Police)

