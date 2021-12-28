Pontiac man with oxygen tank burned over 80% of body after apartment fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 75-year-old Oakland County man has been burned over more than 80% of his body after a fire started in his apartment.

Firefighters were called to a Pontiac apartment building late Sunday night on a report of a man burning, the Oakland County sheriff's office said Monday.

A neighbor told investigators that she heard the man yelling “fire” and tried to put the flames out with a blanket and a fire extinguisher. Firefighters arrived and put out the flames.

The man's daughter said she was speaking with him on the phone when his oxygen tank fell over in the apartment where he had several candles burning.

He suffered second-degree burns and was listed Sunday in critical condition at a hospital.