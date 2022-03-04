Police: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into abandoned Northern Michigan home

An intoxicated driver crashed into an abandoned home in Otsego County on March 3, 2022, Michigan State Police report.

ELMIRA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman has been arrested after crashing into an abandoned home Thursday while driving under the influence in Northern Michigan, authorities report.

Michigan State Police say that at 9:35 p.m. Thursday, a 47-year-old woman was driving eastbound on M-32 near Buell Road in Elmira Township when she drove off the road and crashed into an abandoned house. The woman, a Midland resident, reportedly suffered from several broken ribs and a fractured finger due to the crash.

The Midland woman was taken to the hospital, and then lodged at the Otsego County Jail following her release, police said. She has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. No other details were released at this time.

