Police fatally shoot 2 men in separate West Michigan incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police from different agencies shot and killed two men in separate incidents Monday in western Michigan, authorities said.

Two state troopers fatally shot a burglary suspect who drew a gun when they confronted him around 3 p.m. near Muskegon, Michigan State Police said. The troopers dispatched to a burglary in progress in Laketon Township fired their guns, killing the suspect. Neither of the troopers were injured.

Earlier, a Grand Rapids officer had stopped a vehicle about 8 a.m. Monday over a license plate issue when the man began to fight with the officer, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told reporters.

At some point, the officer shot the man. The police department will review the officer's body camera, which fell off during the struggle, Winstrom added.

The officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Investigators were questioning another person who was in the vehicle, Winstrom said.

All three officers involved in the shootings have been placed on administrative leave.