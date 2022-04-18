Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman wins $150K Powerball prize

SAN ANSELMO, CA - JANUARY 03: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time. The Mega Millions $418 million jackpot would be the fourth largest and the $460 million Powerball jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game's history. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Detroit woman was speechless when she won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Cheryl Williams, 63, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 03-07-21-31-37 PB: 11 – in the March 30 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $150,000. She bought her winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 3000 East 8 Mile Road in Detroit.

“My mother played these two sets of numbers for years, so I decided to continue playing them after she passed,” said Williams. “My son checked the ticket for me after the drawing that night and woke me up to tell me the good news when he saw I’d won. We were both speechless!”

Williams visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take a vacation and pay bills.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Feb. 14. One ticket bought in Connecticut won the $185.3 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $348 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and may be watched live online at: http://www.powerball.com. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

