Michigan Gov. Whitmer pushes for mental health investments for students

Whitmer sat down with students, parents, educators and mental health professionals on Monday (April 25) to advocate for additional mental health investments in schools.

PONTIAC, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pushing for investments that would help students manage their mental health.

Whitmer sat down with students, parents, educators and mental health professionals on Monday (April 25) to advocate for additional mental health investments in schools.

Whitmer’s fiscal year 2023 School Aid Fund budget recommendation would invest $361 million for school-based mental health services. Those services would include hiring and retaining mental health professionals and opening 40 new clinics for students across the state.

Ad

Whitmer was joined by Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, State Sen. Rosemary Bayer, State Rep. Brenda Carter, State Rep. Kelly Breen and the CEO of Honor Community Deb Brinson.

“Last year, I made largest education investment in Michigan history and delivered resources to hire over 560 mental health professionals, including nurses, social workers, and psychologists,” Whitmer said. “In my budget for the next school year, I’m proposing another historic investment in on-campus mental health supports for our kids. We can and must work together to expand access to mental health care to help our kids thrive in and out of the classroom. My budget includes the highest per-student investment in Michigan history -- I look forward to making that investment reality. Let’s get it done.”

Read: This week is Student Appreciation Week in Michigan

Ad

Whitmer’s proposed mental health investment

The fiscal year 2023 School Aid Fund Executive Recommendation includes $361 million for school-based mental health services. Governor Whitmer’s proposed budget includes:

$150 million to offer training for teachers in partnership with TRAILS.

$25 million to give every school free access to quality mental health screeners.

$120 million to hire more school-based mental health professionals.

$50 million to continue to strengthen school-based mental health supports to ensure school nurses and social workers are part of a bigger effort and not isolated resources.

$11 million to open school-based health centers in regions with limited access to care.

$5 million to provide on-demand help for school-based clinicians responding to unique cases in partnership with the Michigan Child Collaborative Care at the University of Michigan.

School-based health centers are housed in school buildings and staffed by clinicians. There are more than 100 sites in Michigan. Whitmer hopes to add 40 more sites.