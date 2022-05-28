Man accused of shooting at Detroit police officers arraigned

DETROIT – An 18-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder after shots were fired at two Detroit police officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle he allegedly was riding in.

Deontay Hestle Jr. also faces weapons and fleeing and eluding charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Friday.

The prosecutor's office said police tried to make a traffic stop about 4 a.m. Saturday on the city's westside after officers saw a man sitting on the door sill as the vehicle passed them. Shots were fired as the vehicle sped away.

Hestle and the accused driver, Robbie Kaigler, were arrested Tuesday and arraigned Friday. Kaigler, 18, was charged with fleeing and eluding and being an accessory after the fact. Court records did not list the names of their attorneys.

Hestle was ordered held on a $1 million bond. Kaigler was given a $50,000 personal bond. Their probable cause conference was scheduled for June 3.