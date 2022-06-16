Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – A Macomb County woman felt like she couldn’t breathe when she won $2 million playing the $80 Million Cash Payout instant game.

The lucky 21-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Parnall Food Mart, located at 1000 West Parnall Road in Jackson.

“Every time I am in a different town, I like to buy a couple Lottery tickets,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and when I saw I’d won $2 million, I felt like I couldn’t breathe because I was in such shock. It was an unbelievable feeling!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to invest.

Players have won more than $16 million playing $80 Million Cash Payout which launched in May. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $82 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 18 $10,000 prizes, and 375 $2,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

